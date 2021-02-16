Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. Banco de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.