Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.66. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 57.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 436,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,803. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

