Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $726.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.60 million and the lowest is $723.30 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $737.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

