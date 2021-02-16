Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $6.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $27.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 billion to $28.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $29.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

