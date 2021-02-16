Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Equifax reported sales of $957.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax stock opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equifax by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 94.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

