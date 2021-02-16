Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. Kilroy Realty also reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

