Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities also posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

