Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post sales of $828.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.13 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.58.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

