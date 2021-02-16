Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce sales of $204.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.27 million and the lowest is $204.68 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $872.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $872.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

