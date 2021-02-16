Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

SLGN opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

