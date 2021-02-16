Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.10. VMware also reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

