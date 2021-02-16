Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.65 Million

Brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $419.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $429.56 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $278.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

