Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post $69.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.24 million and the lowest is $50.20 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $282.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $362.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $390.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $552.84 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $606.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

