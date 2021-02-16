Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.23. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock worth $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

