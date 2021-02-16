Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. AON reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $228.04 on Tuesday. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.23.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

