Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

