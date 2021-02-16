Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $6.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $25.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $26.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Danaher by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

