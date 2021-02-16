Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.89. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 54,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.