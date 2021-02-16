Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $602.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.00 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

EQR stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after buying an additional 137,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

