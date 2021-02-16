Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50. Lam Research posted earnings of $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.03 to $28.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $586.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $597.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

