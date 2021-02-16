Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.14 billion and the lowest is $10.00 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

