Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.52. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,683. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 128.19, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

