Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce sales of $109.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $103.86 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $434.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.72 million to $440.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $456.78 million, with estimates ranging from $430.37 million to $482.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.