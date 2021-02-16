Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.70. 2,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $189.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,572 shares of company stock worth $12,283,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

