Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$5.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.81) and the highest is ($4.35). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 454.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($18.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.14) to ($17.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($13.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.48) to ($10.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $115.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

