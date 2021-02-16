Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. South State posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,271 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 273.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $6,977,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in South State by 18.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.