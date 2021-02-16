Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.11. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Communities.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.69. 611,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

