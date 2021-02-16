Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.31 Million

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report sales of $101.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.52 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $500.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

