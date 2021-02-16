Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

