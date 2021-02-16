Zacks: Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 247,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65. Certara has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.