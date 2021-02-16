Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.49. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

COP stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,884,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,181. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

