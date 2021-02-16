Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Deere & Company posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $16.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

