Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

