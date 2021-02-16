Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.09. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

