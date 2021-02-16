Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Brokerages predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.80 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

FSBW opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

