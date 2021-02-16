Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

