Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $2.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.32. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.85. The stock had a trading volume of 853,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,481. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.82. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

