Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 3,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,859. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,723. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

