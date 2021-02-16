Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,720,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,091,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,452,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

