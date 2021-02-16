Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $3.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

