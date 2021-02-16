Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.33

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 6553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.