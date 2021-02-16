Zano Price Tops $0.68 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $34,195.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,202.13 or 1.00254112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00528797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.00938851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00243580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,543,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,513,878 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

