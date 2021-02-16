Zap Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.90 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Zap has a total market cap of $71.90 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 186% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00833550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.74 or 0.04944405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.