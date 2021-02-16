ZB Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $167.53 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars.

