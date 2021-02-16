ZClassic Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $38,821.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00311083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00116651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055642 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,118,359 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

