Zcoin Price Hits $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,506.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.04 or 0.03589326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00421060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.24 or 0.01410631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.72 or 0.00475659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.00445630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00310442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00028560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

