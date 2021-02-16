Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $5,433.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 800,574,546 coins and its circulating supply is 507,155,130 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.