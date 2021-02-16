Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 14th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ZDGE shares. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Zedge stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 4,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,559. Zedge has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.