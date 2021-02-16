Zeepin Reaches Market Cap of $298,689.22 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Zeepin has a market cap of $298,689.22 and $65,001.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00086233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00075196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.16 or 0.00416096 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00184674 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

