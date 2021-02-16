Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $6.15 million and $805,829.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00304767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00119145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002451 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,812,300 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.